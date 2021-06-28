Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $44.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

