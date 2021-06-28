Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 208.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,897. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $151.35 and a 52 week high of $222.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

