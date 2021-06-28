Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,252,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,236. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

