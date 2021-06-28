Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.63. 4,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,264. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

