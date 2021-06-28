Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.40 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

