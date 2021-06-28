Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,245. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $216.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

