Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $166,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.10 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

