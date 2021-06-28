MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Upgraded at HSBC

MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTR stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. MTR has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

