Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEURV shares. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

