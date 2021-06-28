Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 6.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.74. 14,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,600,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

