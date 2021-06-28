MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,220.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,753. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.40. MusclePharm has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MusclePharm had a net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

