Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Post worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of POST opened at $109.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

