Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $301.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $171.58 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

