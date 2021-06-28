Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.62 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,256,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,013,682.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,970,200. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

