My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1.17 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,629,649 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.