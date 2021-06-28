Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.58 and last traded at $109.50. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

