Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.58 and last traded at $109.50. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
