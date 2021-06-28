National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

