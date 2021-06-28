National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

TSE:HDI opened at C$37.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$791.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.97. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$15.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.