National Grid’s (NGG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
NYSE:NGG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.77. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
