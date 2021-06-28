National Grid’s (NGG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.77. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

