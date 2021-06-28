National Pension Service Acquires 12,180 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $124,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Express by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $169.45 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $170.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

