National Pension Service Acquires 24,837 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $145,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Boston Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

GS opened at $368.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.04. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.