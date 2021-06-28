National Pension Service Acquires 3,894 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $121,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $721.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $722.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

