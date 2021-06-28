National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $130,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.62 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

