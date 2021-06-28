National Pension Service Buys 139,086 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,086 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of The TJX Companies worth $112,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

