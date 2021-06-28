National Pension Service Buys 31,758 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $143,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.