National Pension Service Buys 33,914 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $95,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $315.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.34 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.