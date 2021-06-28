National Pension Service Has $107.71 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $107,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.31.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

