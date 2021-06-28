National Pension Service Has $110.93 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Automatic Data Processing worth $110,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $197.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

