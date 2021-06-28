National Pension Service Has $134.48 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $134,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $486.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $490.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

