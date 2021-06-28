National Pension Service Purchases 119,646 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,646 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of The Southern worth $97,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

