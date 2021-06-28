National Pension Service Purchases 1,321 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Booking worth $126,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.66 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

