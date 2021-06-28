National Pension Service Purchases 58,866 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Square worth $117,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Square by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Square by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,541,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Square by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Square by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $239.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

