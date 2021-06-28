National Pension Service Purchases 8,888 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $110,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $908.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $850.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.16 and a 1-year high of $913.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

