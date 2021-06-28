National Pension Service Sells 20,089 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $185,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $192.66 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

