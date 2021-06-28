National Pension Service Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of BlackRock worth $148,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $874.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $528.63 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $853.81. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.