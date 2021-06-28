NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.36 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

