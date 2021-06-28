Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

