Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

