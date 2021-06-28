NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,091,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,863,992 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of NetEase worth $1,248,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NTES stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.93 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

