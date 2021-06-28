Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 10,698 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $36,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $633.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.48 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

