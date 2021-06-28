Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

ZION stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

