Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 171,112 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171,112 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $32,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

