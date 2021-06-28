Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Nevro worth $142,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.