New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 216.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

