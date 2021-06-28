New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 17,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 42.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

