New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,306 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Sohu.com worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $727.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

