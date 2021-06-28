New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $309,616.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,589.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $272.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.99. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 470.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

