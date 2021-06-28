New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $59,556,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

