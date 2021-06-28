New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,048 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

