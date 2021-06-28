Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lessened by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

